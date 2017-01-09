FA Cup: Man Utd face Wigan, Chelsea host Brentford, Derby meet Leicester

Manchester United won the FA Cup for the 12th time by beating Crystal Palace in May

Holders Manchester United will host 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Premier League champions Leicester City will travel to Derby County in an East Midlands derby, while Chelsea meet Brentford in a west London derby.

League One Millwall's reward for beating Bournemouth is to host another Premier League side, Watford.

The winners of the replay between Liverpool and League Two Plymouth will be at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Championship.

Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Cambridge United or Leeds United - if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The fourth round represents the last-32 stage of the competition, and all ties are scheduled to be played between 27-30 January.

Draw in full:

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County v Leicester City

Oxford United v Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United v Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City v Arsenal

Lincoln or Ipswich v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton v Manchester City