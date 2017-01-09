BBC Sport - FA Cup: Uche Ikpeazu fires home to give Cambridge lead
Ikpeazu fires home to give Cambridge lead
- From the section Football
Uche Ikpeazu fires in at the near post past goalkeeper Marco Silvestri to give League Two Cambridge a surprise lead against Leeds United in their FA Cup third-round tie.
Follow live text commentary and watch goal clips of Cambridge Utd v Leeds Utd here.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
