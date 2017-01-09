Kilmarnock sign Newcastle's Cal Roberts, Sean Longstaff, Freddie Woodman on loan

Cal Roberts, Freddie Woodman and Sean Longstaff are all 19 and regulars with Newcastle's U23 side

Kilmarnock have signed forward Cal Roberts, midfielder Sean Longstaff and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season.

The three 19-year-olds have mostly featured for United's Under-23 team, although Roberts did make his senior debut in an FA Cup match a year ago.

Longstaff, who plays as a 'number 10', has been a regular scorer for Peter Beardsley's U23 side this season.

Woodman has represented England up to Under-19 level.

He started his career at Crystal Palace before moving to Newcastle's academy set-up in 2013, and has also had loan spells with Hartlepool United and Crawley Town.

Their arrival continues manager Lee Clark's January transfer activity, after extending full-back Luke Hendrie's loan spell while four other players have returned to their parent clubs.