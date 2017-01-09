Nogutsnoglory: Your FA Cup third-round tweets, pictures & videos

Arsenal have progressed past the third round of the FA Cup for 20 consecutive seasons - the current longest run in the competition

It is one of the standout moments of the domestic football calendar - FA Cup third-round weekend.

Among the highlights were League Two Plymouth taking 8,000 fans to Liverpool and holding the Premier League side to a 0-0 draw, and National League Lincoln City drawing 2-2 at Ipswich Town. Elsewhere, top-flight teams Stoke and Bournemouth went out to Wolves and Millwall respectively.

Throughout the weekend, we asked you for your FA Cup stories, whether from following your team this year or any memories of success - or failure - in the past.

And the tweets, pictures and videos you sent to us as part of the BBC's #nogutsnoglory campaign showed just why the FA Cup remains the most prestigious - and romantic - domestic cup competition in world football.