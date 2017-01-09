Charlie Cooper: Birmingham City youngster extends loan with Forest Green Rovers

Charlie Cooper made his first appearance on his return to Rovers in the FA Trophy tie at home to Truro on 10 December
Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie Cooper has extended his loan at The New Lawn from Championship side Birmingham City until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old son of Rovers boss Mark Cooper has made three starts in five appearances in all competitions since originally signing on 9 December.

That was just four days before ex-Birmingham boss Gary Rowett was sacked.

But Rowett's successor Gianfranco Zola has allowed Cooper to remain in Gloucestershire to see out the season.

Cooper also had a month on loan in Nailsworth last season, before moving earlier this season to York City, where he made five starts.

Forest Green also have defender Aarran Racine and forward Rhys Murphy back at the club from their joint loan at York.

Both scored once in their month at Bootham Crescent, Racine making five starts, while Murphy made six appearances.

