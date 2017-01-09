Peter Crouch: Stoke City striker signs new deal with Potters

Crouch has scored against Chelsea and Watford in his last two Premier League starts

Stoke striker Peter Crouch has agreed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2018.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Potters from Tottenham for £10m in 2011, has scored 49 goals in 186 appearances.

His current deal was due to expire at the end of this season, with the new contract coming after Crouch scored twice in his last two league starts.

"Peter still has a great deal to offer us as a player," said Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes.

"We are pleased he has decided to extend his stay with us."