Cheltenham Town sign goalkeeper Scott Brown and defender Will Boyle

Scott Brown could feature for Cheltenham against Accrington on Saturday

Cheltenham Town have re-signed goalkeeper Scott Brown on loan from Wycombe until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old spent 10 years with the Robins, making 247 league appearances, before joining Aberdeen in 2014.

He joined the Chairboys in the summer but was loaned out to Eastleigh in November.

The League Two side have also signed Huddersfield defender Will Boyle, 21, on a free transfer on an 18-month contract.

