Mesut Ozil: Arsenal contract depends on Arsene Wenger's future

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger signed Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he wants to know the long-term future of manager Arsene Wenger before committing to a new contract at the club.

The Germany international, who has 18 months remaining on his contract, is in talks with the Gunners about a new deal but has been linked with other clubs.

Wenger signed Ozil, 28, from Real Madrid in 2013, with the Frenchman's contract set to end this summer.

"I want to be clear on what Wenger is doing," said Ozil.

"I feel very, very happy at Arsenal and have shown the club that I am prepared to extend my contract," he told German football magazine Kicker.

"The fans want me to stay. Now it's just down to the club."

The 2014 World Cup winner also denied that his contract talks had stalled over money.

"The club knows that I am, above all, here because of Arsene Wenger - who signed me and whose trust I have," added Ozil.

"The club also knows that I just want to be clear on what the manager will do."

Wenger, 67, has previously said that Arsenal will do the "maximum" to keep Ozil and fellow key player Alexis Sanchez at Emirates Stadium.