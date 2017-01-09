Oscar: China's record signing scores on Shanghai SIPG debut

Oscar agreed a deal to move to China back in December

Brazilian midfielder Oscar scored on his debut for Shanghai SIPG following his move from Chelsea for a Chinese transfer record fee of £60m.

The 25-year-old netted after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 friendly win against Saudi Arabian side Al-Batin in Doha, Qatar.

Oscar later won the free-kick from which Lu Wenjun struck the winner.

"I only trained for two days," he said. "This is the start of a new season - we have only one goal, which is to win."

Oscar added: "My team-mates played very well today. The Chinese guys tried to help us [to integrate]. It's difficult to have a good game in such a short time - they made it happen."

The Chinese Super League gets under way in March.