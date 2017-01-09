Oscar: China's record signing scores on Shanghai SIPG debut

Oscar
Oscar agreed a deal to move to China back in December

Brazilian midfielder Oscar scored on his debut for Shanghai SIPG following his move from Chelsea for a Chinese transfer record fee of £60m.

The 25-year-old netted after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 friendly win against Saudi Arabian side Al-Batin in Doha, Qatar.

Oscar later won the free-kick from which Lu Wenjun struck the winner.

"I only trained for two days," he said. "This is the start of a new season - we have only one goal, which is to win."

Oscar added: "My team-mates played very well today. The Chinese guys tried to help us [to integrate]. It's difficult to have a good game in such a short time - they made it happen."

The Chinese Super League gets under way in March.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy in swimming pool

Swimming Lessons (London Borough Tower Hamlets)
Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired