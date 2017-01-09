Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes close to Hearts move

From the section

Aaron Hughes has won more than 100 caps for Northern Ireland

Hearts expect to complete the signing of experienced Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes.

The 37-year-old arrived at the club's Riccarton training ground on Monday morning to finalise terms.

Hughes is a free agent after completing a spell with Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters.

The former Newcastle and Fulham centre-back will become Ian Cathro's first signing since succeeding Robbie Neilson as head coach last month.

Hughes, capped 104 times, played at Euro 2016 and made his last international appearance in a 2-0 loss to Germany in October.

He will replace Alim Ozturk in the Tynecastle squad, with the 24-year-old defender agreeing his release over the weekend and joining Turkish side Boluspor on an 18-month deal.