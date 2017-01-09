Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth: FA Cup run worth £1m to Argyle, says chairman

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth's third-round replay with Liverpool will help Argyle earn more than £1m from the FA Cup, said the League Two club's chairman James Brent.

The Pilgrims put on a dogged defensive display against a much-changed Liverpool side to draw 0-0 at Anfield and set up a replay at Home Park.

Argyle have already had two televised ties, with a third likely, as well as their share of Sunday's 52,692 gate.

"It's approximately 20% of our turnover," Brent told the BBC.

Argyle went into administration in March 2011 and narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League in 2012.

Plymouth is the largest city in England never to have had a top-flight side, and with a large group of supporters Brent believes tickets for the replay will be in high demand.

He added: "We took 35,000 to Wembley [for last season's League Two play-off final] and we only have about 16,000 tickets to sell.

"I personally think it's a great competition. It gives you the ability to pit your team against teams at a higher level and it gives you the ability to market your brand more widely.

"The Liverpool-Plymouth match was televised in the United States, China, India - it's a great opportunity for a club of our size to promote itself around the world."

Adams defends defensive plan

Plymouth manager Derek Adams defended his side's tactics at Anfield, against what was the youngest Liverpool side ever.

Their line-up had an average of of 21 years and 296 days.

Liverpool's heatmap (left) may show their dominance of the ball compared with Plymouth's (right) - but the match ended goalless

The League Two side had just 23% possession in the game and did not trouble Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

"They've been very defensive in their play, but that was the game plan. It was to give Liverpool the ball and stop their good players causing us damage," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"It was important that we didn't come out and pressurise Liverpool because top players want you to do that and we've probably executed it really well."

Miller injury blow

Gary Miller moved to Plymouth Argyle in the summer from Partick Thistle

The only downside to the day for Argyle was full-back Gary Miller being carried off on a stretcher after injuring his ankle.

Adams believes the problem could be serious, potentially ruling the 29-year-old Scot out for the rest of the season.

"It looks like either he's got a broken ankle or ankle ligament damage," said Adams. "It is disappointing for Gary, but we'll wait and see what happens over the next day or so."