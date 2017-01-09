Afcon 2017: Sofiane Boufal of Southampton misses out for Morocco

Southampton spent a club record £16m to sign Sofiane Boufal in the summer

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has withdrawn from Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations squad with an injury.

The 23-year-old was sent home on Sunday from a training camp, although details of the injury have not been released.

"Boufal has left after examination of his injury showed he would not be capable of playing," the national team said in a statement.

Morocco have already lost midfielders Younes Belhanda, Oussame Tannane and Watford's Nordin Amrabat to injuries.

They play Finland in a friendly on Tuesday before heading to the tournament in Gabon where their first match is against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem on 16 January.

A replacement for Boufal has not yet been named.