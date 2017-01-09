Scottish Gossip: Scott Brown, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Warriors

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown is agonising over whether or not he should continue his Scotland career. He's worried that facing England on 10 June could mean just a 10-day summer break and leave him ill-prepared to lead his club back into the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Brown is confident that in-demand striker Moussa Dembele won't be adversely affected by the speculation surrounding his future. He says of the 20-year-old: "Moussa is too laid back for anything to go to his head. He is so chilled-out. He comes into training, does his bit and that's him." (Sun)

Former Rangers, Spurs and England midfielder Paul Gascoigne hates being an alcoholic and is desperate to be free of his addiction, his agent says. Gascoigne went into rehab at the weekend. (Daily Record)

Emerson Hyndman arrived in Glasgow on Sunday

Rangers are on the verge of clinching two loan signings as 20-year-old midfielder Emerson Hyndman arrived in Glasgow for a medical. Arsenal's Jon Toral, on loan at Granada, is set to join his fellow midfielder at the club's training ground on Monday. (Scotsman)

Rangers will have landed the new Andrea Pirlo if they complete the loan signing of Hyndman, according to German boss Felix Magath. (Daily Express)

Hearts have made contact with Northern Ireland international centre-half Aaron Hughes to offer the free agent a contract until the end of the season. The 37-year-old is now poised to become head coach Ian Cathro's first signing at Tynecastle.(Scotsman)

Former Rangers boss Stuart McCall, now in charge at Bradford City, believes Rangers will need to invest heavily to prevent Celtic making it 10 league titles in a row. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine, at Pittodrie for 12 years, has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract and was awarded a testimonial in March 2015. He is in talks with the Dons about extending his stay.(Press and Journal)

Northern Ireland defender Aaron Hughes could be on his way to Tynecastle until the end of the season

Morton are just five games away from completing a full year unbeaten at Cappielow in the Championship and they are rapidly emerging as the team to avoid if and when they reach the play-offs. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend confessed he switched off halfway through Racing 92's Champions Cup match with Munster after realising the French outfit would be doing Glasgow no favours. The Top 14 winners, with no chance of reaching the last eight, sent out a weakened team and lost 32-7 at home.(National)

Despite losing to Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open, Andy Murray is confident that he can win the Australian Open (Times)

European bronze medallist Steph Twell believes the "natural progression" for Laura Muir is to win a medal at a major championship. Muir followed last week's achievement of breaking Liz McColgan's 25-year-old British indoor 5,000m record by helping Great Britain to victory in the 4x1km mixed relay at the Edinburgh Cross Country on Saturday. (Herald)