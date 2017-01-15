DR Congo v Morocco

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Congo DR 1 Matampi

2 Issama Mpeko

14 Zakuani

5 Tisserand

3 N'Sakala Booked at 48mins Substituted for Lomalisa Mutambala at 65' minutes Booked at 81mins

15 Mulumba

18 Bokadi

22 Mbemba

6 Kabananga Substituted for Maghoma at 71' minutes

17 Bakambu Substituted for Mbokani at 77' minutes

21 Mubele Substitutes 4 Ikoko

7 Mulumbu

8 M'Poku

9 Mbokani

10 Kebano

11 Botaka

12 Bolingi

13 Lomalisa Mutambala

16 Kudimbana

19 Bokila

20 Maghoma

23 Kiassumbua Morocco 12 Mohan Mohamedi

17 Dirar

5 Benatia

4 da Costa Booked at 68mins

2 Mendyl

8 El Ahmadi

14 Boussoufa

6 Saiss Substituted for Fajr at 73' minutes

16 El Kaddouri Substituted for En-Nesyri at 61' minutes

20 Bouhaddouz

21 Carcela-González Substituted for El-Arabi at 78' minutes Substitutes 1 Bounou

3 Chafik

7 En-Nesyri

9 El-Arabi

10 Rherras

11 Fajr

13 Boutaib

15 Ait Bennasser

18 Atouchi

19 Obbadi

22 El Kharroubi

23 Alioui Referee : Hamada Nampiandraza Match Stats Home Team Congo DR Away Team Morocco Possession Home 38% Away 62% Shots Home 4 Away 15 Shots on Target Home 2 Away 2 Corners Home 1 Away 9 Fouls Home 26 Away 17 Live Text Match ends, Congo DR 1, Morocco 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Congo DR 1, Morocco 0. Attempt missed. Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner. Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Merveille Bope Bokadi. Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Marcel Tisserand. Offside, Congo DR. Firmin Ndombe Mubele tries a through ball, but Dieumerci Mbokani is caught offside. Foul by Nabil Dirar (Morocco). Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco). Jacques Maghoma (Congo DR) wins a free kick on the right wing. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR). Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Congo DR). Offside, Morocco. Hamza Mendyl tries a through ball, but Mbark Boussoufa is caught offside. Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Issama Mpeko. Attempt saved. Youssef El-Arabi (Morocco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mbark Boussoufa. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR). Foul by Medhi Benatia (Morocco). Dieumerci Mbokani (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Morocco). Firmin Ndombe Mubele (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match Gabriel Zakuani (Congo DR) because of an injury. Attempt missed. Youssef El-Arabi (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Faycal Fajr with a cross following a set piece situation. Dismissal Second yellow card to Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala (Congo DR) for a bad foul. Faycal Fajr (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala (Congo DR). Substitution Substitution, Morocco. Youssef El-Arabi replaces Mehdi Carcela-González. Offside, Morocco. Mbark Boussoufa tries a through ball, but Manuel da Costa is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Congo DR. Dieumerci Mbokani replaces Cédric Bakambu. Mbark Boussoufa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Merveille Bope Bokadi (Congo DR). Attempt blocked. Manuel da Costa (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Faycal Fajr. Aziz Bouhaddouz (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Gabriel Zakuani (Congo DR). Booking Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala (Congo DR) is shown the yellow card. Substitution Substitution, Morocco. Faycal Fajr replaces Romain Saiss. Medhi Benatia (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Show more updates goal

MATCH PREVIEW

DR Congo's preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations have been hindered by a row over unpaid bonuses that goes back to the last edition of the tournament.

Players went on strike on Friday and refused to train and although they have since returned, the dispute has been damaging to their focus.

Morocco coach Herve Renard has been set a target by the country's FA of reaching at least the quarter-finals.

He won the title with Ivory Coast last year, and also with Zambia in 2012.

Should the Frenchman lead Morocco to glory it would be an unprecedented achievement, a hat-trick of titles with three different countries.

Morocco's lone African success came 41 years ago and their chances of adding to that title suffered a blow when star player Younes Belhanda was forced to withdraw from the squad because of injury.

DR Congo (then called Zaire) won the title in 1968 and 1974 and will be looking to build on a a strong showing in the last tournament when they finished third.

They also have the edge over Morocco in previous Nations Cup meetings having won once and draw three of the four matches between the sides.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Morocco coach Herve Renard: "I think qualification for the quarter-finals is our minimum objective. We have prepared well and will be ready for the Congolese."

DR Congo coach Florent Ibenge: "This will be a very tough group to qualify from. All the teams are good and I am expecting tight matches."