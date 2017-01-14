Match ends, Brentford 1, Newcastle United 2.
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United
Daryl Murphy's first league goal for Newcastle sent his side back to the top of the Championship in a hard-fought win against Brentford at Griffin Park.
Dwight Gayle had put the Magpies into a first-half lead with his 20th goal of the season before going off injured.
Lasse Vibe equalised for Brentford after the interval and almost put them ahead when his chip hit the post and rolled along the Newcastle goal-line.
Murphy's header from an Ayoze Perez cross then sealed the win late on.
Newcastle's return to the Championship summit came courtesy of Brighton's 2-0 defeat at Preston and puts them a point ahead of the Seagulls having played a game more.
Despite the win, manager Rafael Benitez will have been concerned to see top-scorer Gayle and midfielders Isaac Hayden and Vurnon Anita all forced off through injury.
Gayle became the first Newcastle player to score 20 league goals in a season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 before a knee problem saw him replaced by match-winner Murphy.
Brentford, unbeaten in three league games before kick-off, were unfortunate not to come away with at least a draw.
Vibe himself could have had a second-half hat-trick when he also saw a shot blocked by Grant Hanley and fired inches wide from the rebound.
Brentford striker Scott Hogan, an apparent transfer target for West Ham, returned from injury but was an unused substitute by manager Dean Smith.
Brentford manager Dean Smith told BBC Radio London:
"It's very harsh, I thought the last 20 minutes of the first half and the second half, we dominated.
"We got caught by a sucker-punch of a counter-attack and they always looked a threat coming forward. If anyone was going to score the first goal, it was only going to be Dwight Gayle.
"But, we never let our heads drop. I thought we were pro-active, I thought we started the game slow, but we got the goal and I fully expected us to go on and win it from there.
"I'm disappointed and probably, I thought we deserved to win it."
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told BBC Newcastle:
"It was a difficult game from the start against a difficult team. We knew that they play good football here, but I think we started well.
"We needed to work hard in defence to ensure we didn't concede. But we did at the beginning of the second half after losing one player and then another and another after that.
"Then we had to keep reacting and it was a very good goal by Daryl Murphy, which we have to enjoy as it was very difficult to get three points.
"To stay at the top of the Championship, we have to work hard in every single game."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 14EganSubstituted forHofmannat 87'minutes
- 6Dean
- 5Bjelland
- 2Colin
- 8Yennaris
- 10McEachranSubstituted forJotaat 80'minutes
- 15Woods
- 30Field
- 19SawyersSubstituted forClarkeat 90+1'minutes
- 21VibeBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 9Hogan
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 20Clarke
- 23Jota
- 29Barbet
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Yedlin
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 3DummettBooked at 31mins
- 11Ritchie
- 14HaydenSubstituted forAnitaat 62'minutesSubstituted forHanleyat 72'minutes
- 4Colback
- 20Gouffran
- 17Pérez
- 9GayleSubstituted forMurphyat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hanley
- 7Lazaar
- 8Anita
- 28Sels
- 33Murphy
- 34Ameobi
- 42Sterry
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 11,435
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Newcastle United 2.
Attempt missed. Tom Field (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Clarke.
Attempt saved. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Colin.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Josh Clarke (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh Clarke replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces John Egan.
Jota (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Lasse Vibe (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Booking
Lasse Vibe (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lasse Vibe (Brentford).
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Josh McEachran.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Newcastle United 2. Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez with a cross.
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Ryan Woods (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maxime Colin.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United).
Tom Field (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Brentford).
Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United).
Harlee Dean (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Grant Hanley replaces Vurnon Anita because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.