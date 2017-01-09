Newport County confirm fixture clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade

Newport County share Rodney Parade with two rugby teams

Newport County have confirmed there is still no resolution on a fixture clash on Saturday, 6 May with fellow Rodney Parade tenants Newport Gwent Dragons.

The Exiles are due to host Notts County on the final day of the League Two season, with all matches in the division kicking off at 15:00 BST.

The Dragons are set to host Cardiff Blues on the same day at 17:15 BST in their final Pro12 regular season game.

The last Pro12 games start at the same time with play-off spots on the line.

In a statement County said they "have been in dialogue with the Dragons and the Football League in an attempt to "identify a solution".

Despite Newport RFC owning the ground and the Dragons attracting the biggest crowds, Newport County have primacy of tenancy when it comes to the fixture list, because of Football Association rules.

The Exiles have a 10-year lease to remain at Rodney Parade until 2023 but there has not been a fixture clash of this nature since County moved to Rodney Parade in 2012.

County have also announced the appointment of former Stevenage academy managing director Alex Tunbridge as club secretary and head of operations. Tunbridge worked for Stevenage FC for seven years.

Newport have confirmed that local businessman Mark Crook has accepted an invitation to be "co-opted on to the board of directors with immediate effect."