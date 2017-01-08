BBC Sport - FA Cup: Howler from Joe Wildsmith gifts Alvaro Negredo goal
Howler from Wildsmith gifts Negredo goal
- From the section Football
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith smashes his clearance straight into Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo and into an empty net in their FA Cup third-round tie.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired