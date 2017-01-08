BBC Sport - FA Cup: Howler from Joe Wildsmith gifts Alvaro Negredo goal

Howler from Wildsmith gifts Negredo goal

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith smashes his clearance straight into Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo and into an empty net in their FA Cup third-round tie.

MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

