Alim Ozturk: Former Hearts captain moves to Boluspor

Alim Ozturk last started in a game for Hearts in November

Former Hearts captain Alim Ozturk has joined Turkish second-tier side Boluspor on an 18-month deal.

The 24-year-old moved to Tynecastle in June 2014, helping Hearts win the Championship, and was made skipper last season on the club's top-flight return.

However, the defender made just five starts this term and lost the captaincy to Perry Kitchen in September.

The former Turkey Under-21 player scored six goals in 72 appearances during his time in Scotland.