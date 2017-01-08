Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager defends team selection for Plymouth FA Cup tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended playing the club's youngest ever starting line-up after a 0-0 draw with Plymouth in the FA Cup third round.

Klopp's side now face a trip to Devon for the replay and it means they have six more games to play in January.

The Reds face Southampton in a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final, league games against Manchester United, Swansea and Chelsea on top of the trip to Plymouth.

"I don't think the line-up was a mistake," said Klopp.

Asked about the long midweek trip for the FA Cup replay, the German said: "Yippee. I don't know if at home they can play the same defensive style. We are looking forward to it."

Liverpool's starting 11 had an average age of of 21 years and 296 days for the visit of the League Two side.

Striker Ben Woodburn, 17, is the club's youngest goalscorer after his effort against Leeds in the EFL Cup earlier this season and made his first start for the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 18, and 19-year-olds Joe Gomez - making his first appearance since suffering a knee ligament injury in October 2015 - Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo also started.

Lucas, 29, was Liverpool's oldest player for the game.

"I am responsible if you want to see it in a bad way. I always choose line-ups to win the game," said Klopp. "We didn't think about the age. They are important players in our squad."

Klopp brought on first-team forwards Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino during the second half but to no avail as he side continued to be frustrated.

"We could have done better, 100%," he added. "In the first half we lost patience too early - crossing at the wrong moment, making the wrong pass.

"We had the ball all the time. It was boring, not the most exciting game."

'Welcome to the real world'

Plymouth, who are second as they challenge for promotion from League Two, limited Liverpool to four shots on target during the match.

"It is probably one of the best defensive performances Anfield has seen," said Plymouth boss Derek Adams. "We allowed them time but didn't allow them space.

"This was about a team performance. We had 13 players and they all deserve a huge amount of credit."

Asked what Liverpool could expect in the replay, he added: "Welcome to the real world."