Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward battles for Fifa world's best player award

Players from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been nominated for the world's best player award

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live text commentary from 17:00 GMT on Monday on the BBC Sport website

Cristiano Ronaldo is favourite to be named the world's best player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on Monday.

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo beat rival Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award for a fourth time last month.

Fifa ended its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football for the Ballon d'Or award last year.

Barcelona's Messi and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann have also been nominated for the men's prize.

Fifa will also name the best women's player, and the best coaches in men's and women's football at the ceremony in Zurich.

Claudio Ranieri, who steered Leicester City to the Premier League title, is up for best coach. His rivals for the award are Portugal's Euro 2016 winning boss Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane, who masterminded Real Madrid's Champions League triumph.

Voting is by national team captains and coaches, selected journalists and, for the first time, an online poll of fans.

Each category counts for 25% of the points.

In addition, the Puskas award for best goal will be handed out, as well as a prize for best fans.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, whose fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone together before last season's Europa League match at Anfield, have been nominated.

Also up for the award is Dutch club ADO Den Haag, whose supporters brought soft toys for children supporting rival team Feyenoord, and the Iceland fans at Euro 2016 for their inspirational clapping salute to players after games.