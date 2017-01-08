FA Cup: Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Sutton United, Lincoln City await draw
-
- From the section Football
Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City will discover on Monday who they will play in the FA Cup fourth round if they win their third-round replays.
League Two Plymouth are also in the pot after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool.
The draw, which will be made at Sutton's Gander Green Lane stadium, takes place at 19:00 GMT and is live on BBC Two and online.
Twenty-two teams are already assured of their place in the fourth round.
Nine ties must be decided by a replay, while League Two side Cambridge battle Championship visitors Leeds United in the final third-round tie on Monday.
Who's through
In a weekend devoid of huge upsets, the biggest shock win arguably came at the Den where League One side Millwall eased to a 3-0 win against much-changed Premier League visitors Bournemouth.
Sutton are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after their goalless draw against League One side Wimbledon, while National League leaders Lincoln were four minutes away from knocking out Championship side Ipswich before having to settle for a 2-2 draw.
Nine Premier League teams have already booked their spot in the fourth round, including holders Manchester United after a comfortable 4-0 home win against Reading.
What number is your team in the draw?
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Rochdale
3 Manchester United
4 Hull City
5 Sunderland or Burnley
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Millwall
8 Manchester City
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Blackpool or Barnsley
11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest
12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United
13 Chelsea
14 Middlesbrough
15 Derby County
16 Leicester City
17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Watford
20 Arsenal
21 Fulham
22 Wolverhampton Wanderers
23 Cambridge United or Leeds United
24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town
25 Huddersfield Town
26 Tottenham Hotspur
27 Brentford
28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace
29 Norwich City or Southampton
30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon
31 Accrington Stanley
32 Oxford United