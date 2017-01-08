FA Cup: Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Sutton United, Lincoln City await draw

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Stunning goals from the third round

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln City will discover on Monday who they will play in the FA Cup fourth round if they win their third-round replays.

League Two Plymouth are also in the pot after drawing 0-0 at Liverpool.

The draw, which will be made at Sutton's Gander Green Lane stadium, takes place at 19:00 GMT and is live on BBC Two and online.

Twenty-two teams are already assured of their place in the fourth round.

Nine ties must be decided by a replay, while League Two side Cambridge battle Championship visitors Leeds United in the final third-round tie on Monday.

Who's through

In a weekend devoid of huge upsets, the biggest shock win arguably came at the Den where League One side Millwall eased to a 3-0 win against much-changed Premier League visitors Bournemouth.

Sutton are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition after their goalless draw against League One side Wimbledon, while National League leaders Lincoln were four minutes away from knocking out Championship side Ipswich before having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Nine Premier League teams have already booked their spot in the fourth round, including holders Manchester United after a comfortable 4-0 home win against Reading.

What number is your team in the draw?

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Rochdale

3 Manchester United

4 Hull City

5 Sunderland or Burnley

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Millwall

8 Manchester City

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Blackpool or Barnsley

11 Wigan Athletic or Nottingham Forest

12 Birmingham City or Newcastle United

13 Chelsea

14 Middlesbrough

15 Derby County

16 Leicester City

17 Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Watford

20 Arsenal

21 Fulham

22 Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 Cambridge United or Leeds United

24 Bristol City or Fleetwood Town

25 Huddersfield Town

26 Tottenham Hotspur

27 Brentford

28 Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace

29 Norwich City or Southampton

30 Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon

31 Accrington Stanley

32 Oxford United

