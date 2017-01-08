Match ends, Genoa 0, Roma 1.
Genoa 0-1 Roma
-
Roma stayed in touch with Serie A leaders Juventus thanks to a win at Genoa secured by Armando Izzo's first-half own goal.
Luciano Spalletti's side started the day four points behind Juve, and were without forward Mohamed Salah, at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.
They needed Wojciech Szczesny to make a good early save from Diego Laxalt.
Genoa then lost keeper Mattia Perin to injury, and went behind as Izzo diverted in a Bruno Peres shot.
It was the defender's second Serie A own goal of the season, having also scored a winner at the wrong end when Genoa lost to city rivals Sampdoria in October.
Perin injured himself making a brilliant reaction stop to deny Roma's top scorer Edin Dzeko - bringing more frustration for the goalkeeper, who was making his return from suspension after being sent off against Palermo in his last match.
Szczesny, on loan from Arsenal, was inspired in goal at the other end, somehow keeping the ball out at his near post in the first half after Nikola Ninkovic's free-kick had been deflected through a crowd, then making a flying stop from Lucas Ocampos right at the end.
Juventus can re-establish a four-point advantage by beating Bologna in Sunday's late match (19:45 GMT).
Lazio strengthened their hold on fourth place with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over next-to-bottom Crotone, with Ciro Immobile scoring the winner in the last minute.
Lucas Biglia hit the bar with a first-half penalty for the Biancocelesti, but Crotone were desperately unlucky when Marcus Rohden had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside with 20 minutes to go.
England goalkeeper Joe Hart began 2017 with a clean sheet as Torino drew 0-0 at Sassuolo in a forgettable game. The most significant moment was the return, as a substitute, of Sassuolo's highly rated Italy Under-21 forward Domenico Berardi after more than four months out with a knee injury.
Alejandro Gomez scored twice in the first 23 minutes as Atalanta lifted their hopes of Europa League qualification with a convincing 4-1 win at Chievo, with Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler also on target.
Two goals from Ivan Perisic gave Inter Milan a fourth successive Serie A win, as they won 2-1 at Udinese in Sunday's early kick-off.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1PerinSubstituted forLamannaat 9'minutes
- 5Izzo
- 8Burdisso
- 24Muñoz
- 22LazovicSubstituted forPinillaat 78'minutes
- 4CofieBooked at 27mins
- 30Rigoni
- 93Laxalt
- 99NinkovicSubstituted forAndrade dos Santosat 62'minutes
- 9Simeone
- 11OcamposBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 2Andrade dos Santos
- 3Gentiletti
- 14Biraschi
- 16Beghetto
- 21Orban
- 23Lamanna
- 27Pandev
- 29Fiamozzi
- 32Morosini
- 38Zima
- 51Pinilla
- 59Quaini
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 2RüdigerBooked at 38mins
- 20FazioBooked at 84mins
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 13da Silva PeresSubstituted forManolasat 85'minutes
- 16De RossiBooked at 49mins
- 6StrootmanBooked at 66mins
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 4NainggolanSubstituted forParedesat 88'minutes
- 8PerottiSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 78'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Paredes
- 10Totti
- 17Seck
- 18Lobont
- 19Ramses Becker
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 44Manolas
- 92El Shaarawy
- 93Tumminello
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 0, Roma 1.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Armando Izzo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Leandro Paredes replaces Radja Nainggolan because of an injury.
Kevin Strootman (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Rigoni (Genoa).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Kostas Manolas replaces Bruno Peres.
Booking
Federico Fazio (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Diego Laxalt (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Genoa. Giovanni Simeone tries a through ball, but Luca Rigoni is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edenilson with a cross.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Ocampos (Genoa) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Mauricio Pinilla (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Mauricio Pinilla (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Diego Perotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Mauricio Pinilla replaces Darko Lazovic.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Burdisso with a cross.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Nicolas Burdisso.
Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).
Diego Laxalt (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Booking
Kevin Strootman (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Roma).
Luca Rigoni (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Genoa. Darko Lazovic tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Peres with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Eugenio Lamanna.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Edenilson replaces Nicola Ninkovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Rüdiger (Roma) because of an injury.
Antonio Rüdiger (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.