Juventus 3-0 Bologna

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain has scored 13 league goals for Juventus since joining from Napoli in a £75m deal last summer

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as leaders Juventus set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin.

Argentina striker Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic's clip over the away defence.

Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after Bologna's Marios Oikonomou clumsily bundled over Stefano Sturaro.

Higuain nodded Stephan Lichtsteiner's right-wing cross in after the break as Juve moved four points clear of second-placed Roma.

The Old Lady, who are aiming for a record sixth straight Scudetto, also have a game in hand on their nearest rivals.

Higuain, 29, again showed why Juventus were willing to pay £75m - the third highest transfer fee of all time - for his services last summer, clinically finishing the two chances that came his way against 15th-placed Bologna.

The former Napoli man has scored seven goals in his past six games, taking his tally for the club to 16 goals in all competitions.

Earlier, Roma moved within a point of Juve by earning their first away win since October with a narrow win at Genoa.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26LichtsteinerBooked at 17mins
  • 15Barzagli
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forRincónat 81'minutes
  • 8Marchisio
  • 27Sturaro
  • 21Dybala
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forCuadradoat 70'minutes
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forMandzukicat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cuadrado
  • 11Hernanes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 20Pjaca
  • 24Rugani
  • 28Rincón
  • 32Audero
  • 45Del Favero
  • 46Semprini

Bologna

  • 83Mirante
  • 35TorosidisBooked at 35mins
  • 2Oikonomou
  • 20Maietta
  • 25Masina
  • 17Donsah
  • 6Viviani
  • 31DzemailiSubstituted forPulgarat 71'minutes
  • 11KrejciSubstituted forRizzoat 71'minutes
  • 10Destro
  • 14Di FrancescoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMounierat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Da Costa
  • 4Krafth
  • 5Pulgar
  • 7Mounier
  • 15Mbaye
  • 16Nagy
  • 18Helander
  • 22Rizzo
  • 24Ferrari
  • 26Floccari
  • 28Gastaldello
  • 30Okwonkwo
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 0.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Domenico Maietta (Bologna).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Anthony Mounier replaces Federico Di Francesco because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Sami Khedira.

Attempt blocked. Federico Viviani (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Godfred Donsah.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marios Oikonomou (Bologna).

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Mattia Destro (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Luca Rizzo replaces Ladislav Krejci.

Substitution

Substitution, Bologna. Erick Pulgar replaces Blerim Dzemaili.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sami Khedira following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).

Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Domenico Maietta.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Godfred Donsah (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Bologna. Federico Di Francesco tries a through ball, but Mattia Destro is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Bologna 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Juventus 2, Bologna 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.

Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.

Booking

Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th January 2017

  • Genoa0Roma1
    FT
  • Juventus3Bologna0
    FT
  • Udinese1Inter Milan2
    FT
  • Chievo1Atalanta4
    FT
  • Lazio1Crotone0
    FT
  • PescaraPFiorentinaP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • Sassuolo0Torino0
    FT
  • Milan1Cagliari0
    FT
View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Juventus1815032545
2Roma1913242241
3Napoli1911532038
4Lazio1911441237
5Milan181134836
6Atalanta191126935
7Inter Milan191036833
8Torino19856929
9Fiorentina18765427
10Udinese19748-125
11Chievo19748-425
12Genoa19658-223
13Sampdoria19658-423
14Cagliari197210-1623
15Bologna18558-820
16Sassuolo195311-918
17Empoli194510-1517
18Palermo192413-2010
19Crotone182313-199
20Pescara181611-199
View full Italian Serie A table

