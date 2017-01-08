Juventus 3-0 Bologna

Gonzalo Higuain has scored 13 league goals for Juventus since joining from Napoli in a £75m deal last summer

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as leaders Juventus set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin.

Argentina striker Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic's clip over the away defence.

Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after Bologna's Marios Oikonomou clumsily bundled over Stefano Sturaro.

Higuain nodded Stephan Lichtsteiner's right-wing cross in after the break as Juve moved four points clear of second-placed Roma.

The Old Lady, who are aiming for a record sixth straight Scudetto, also have a game in hand on their nearest rivals.

Higuain, 29, again showed why Juventus were willing to pay £75m - the third highest transfer fee of all time - for his services last summer, clinically finishing the two chances that came his way against 15th-placed Bologna.

The former Napoli man has scored seven goals in his past six games, taking his tally for the club to 16 goals in all competitions.

Earlier, Roma moved within a point of Juve by earning their first away win since October with a narrow win at Genoa.