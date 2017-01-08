Match ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 0.
Juventus 3-0 Bologna
Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as leaders Juventus set a new Serie A record of 26 consecutive home wins with a routine victory over Bologna in Turin.
Argentina striker Higuain drilled Juve ahead with a wonderful volley from Miralem Pjanic's clip over the away defence.
Paulo Dybala doubled their lead shortly before half-time, drilling in a penalty after Bologna's Marios Oikonomou clumsily bundled over Stefano Sturaro.
Higuain nodded Stephan Lichtsteiner's right-wing cross in after the break as Juve moved four points clear of second-placed Roma.
The Old Lady, who are aiming for a record sixth straight Scudetto, also have a game in hand on their nearest rivals.
Higuain, 29, again showed why Juventus were willing to pay £75m - the third highest transfer fee of all time - for his services last summer, clinically finishing the two chances that came his way against 15th-placed Bologna.
The former Napoli man has scored seven goals in his past six games, taking his tally for the club to 16 goals in all competitions.
Earlier, Roma moved within a point of Juve by earning their first away win since October with a narrow win at Genoa.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 25Murara Neto
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 17mins
- 15Barzagli
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 6KhediraSubstituted forRincónat 81'minutes
- 8Marchisio
- 27Sturaro
- 21Dybala
- 5PjanicSubstituted forCuadradoat 70'minutes
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forMandzukicat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cuadrado
- 11Hernanes
- 17Mandzukic
- 20Pjaca
- 24Rugani
- 28Rincón
- 32Audero
- 45Del Favero
- 46Semprini
Bologna
- 83Mirante
- 35TorosidisBooked at 35mins
- 2Oikonomou
- 20Maietta
- 25Masina
- 17Donsah
- 6Viviani
- 31DzemailiSubstituted forPulgarat 71'minutes
- 11KrejciSubstituted forRizzoat 71'minutes
- 10Destro
- 14Di FrancescoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMounierat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 4Krafth
- 5Pulgar
- 7Mounier
- 15Mbaye
- 16Nagy
- 18Helander
- 22Rizzo
- 24Ferrari
- 26Floccari
- 28Gastaldello
- 30Okwonkwo
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Bologna 0.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Domenico Maietta (Bologna).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Masina (Bologna).
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Anthony Mounier replaces Federico Di Francesco because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Tomás Rincón replaces Sami Khedira.
Attempt blocked. Federico Viviani (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Godfred Donsah.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marios Oikonomou (Bologna).
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Mattia Destro (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Luca Rizzo replaces Ladislav Krejci.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Erick Pulgar replaces Blerim Dzemaili.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sami Khedira following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).
Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Domenico Maietta.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Godfred Donsah (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bologna. Federico Di Francesco tries a through ball, but Mattia Destro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Bologna 0. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner with a cross.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Federico Viviani (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Juventus 2, Bologna 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Juventus 2, Bologna 0.
Attempt blocked. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross.
Booking
Federico Di Francesco (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.