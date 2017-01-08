Match ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 1.
Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona
Lionel Messi scored a sublime last-minute free-kick to salvage a point for Barcelona and deny Villarreal a famous win on Sunday.
Nicola Sansone fired the hosts ahead, a low angled finish after ex-Chelsea loan signing Alexandre Pato's threaded pass.
Messi hit a post and Barca were denied a penalty when Bruno handled a shot by the Argentina forward, before Messi's brilliant set-piece goal.
Barca stay third in the table and trail leaders Real Madrid by five points.
Villarreal, who remain fifth in La Liga, had full-back Jaume Costa sent off close to full-time after a second yellow card.
Damaging start to 2017 for Barca
Despite Messi's late heroics, this was a damaging result for Barcelona, who have played one more game than Real, in their first league game after the winter break.
Luis Enrique is unlikely to remember his 150th game in charge of Barca for long, with his side sluggish for long periods.
Luis Suarez and Neymar wasted good chances, while the visitors were caught out at the back as Villarreal scored after a slick counter.
Barca were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply deep inside Villarreal's half before Pato's threaded pass found Sansone, who kept his composure to beat keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Suarez remains on 99 goals for Barca after a frustrating match in which he was presented with several chances to score the landmark goal.
Villarreal were getting ready to celebrate a first win in nine years against their opponents when Messi, who had been fouled by Bruno, found the top corner with an exquisite finish to rescue a point.
The result leaves Real Madrid, 5-0 winners over Granada on Saturday, with a clear advantage over their bitter rivals.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 5MusacchioSubstituted forGonzález Soberónat 87'minutes
- 6Ruiz
- 11Costa JordáBooked at 90mins
- 8dos Santos
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 21Bruno
- 20SorianoSubstituted forHernández Cascanteat 83'minutes
- 18SansoneBooked at 78mins
- 10PatoSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4N'Diaye
- 12González Soberón
- 13Fernández
- 16Hernández Cascante
- 19Castillejo Azuaga
- 22Rukavina
- 24Santos Borré
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiBooked at 78mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 83mins
- 14Mascherano
- 19DigneSubstituted forTuranat 71'minutes
- 21André GomesSubstituted forD Suárezat 68'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 11Neymar
- 9L Suárez
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 7Turan
- 12Rafinha
- 17Alcácer
- 18Alba
- 23Umtiti
- 25Masip
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 22,893
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jaume Costa (Villarreal) for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaume Costa (Villarreal).
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Sergio Asenjo (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Neymar.
Goal!
Goal! Villarreal 1, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Álvaro González replaces Mateo Musacchio because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) because of an injury.
Foul by Arda Turan (Barcelona).
Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Arda Turan (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Rodri replaces Roberto Soriano.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
(Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Roberto Soriano (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Soriano (Villarreal).
Booking
Nicola Sansone (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).
Bruno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samu Castillejo replaces Alexandre Pato.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arda Turan with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Soriano (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos.