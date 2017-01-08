BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa highlights
Ben Davies scores his first goal for Tottenham as the eight-time winners grind out an 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over a stubborn Aston Villa side.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa
