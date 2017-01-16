Match ends, Torino 2, Milan 2.
Torino 2-2 AC Milan
-
- From the section European Football
AC Milan fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to secure a point at Torino and go fifth in the Serie A table.
Andrea Belotti's 14th Italian top-flight goal of the season and Marco Benassi's effort put Torino in command.
Milan's 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Adem Ljajic's penalty to prevent the hosts going 3-0 up.
Andrea Bertolacci reduced the deficit for the visitors - who finished the game with 10 men - before Carlos Bacca's penalty completed the comeback.
Belotti brushed the Milan post in the closing stages after Joe Hart had earlier produced a finger-tip save to deny Suso in what was a thrilling match
Milan, who had Alessio Romagnoli sent off in the 89th minute after a second yellow card, move one point clear of rivals Inter and eight behind leaders Juventus.
Torino, knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Monday's opponents last week, are 15 points off the top.
Line-ups
Torino
- 21Hart
- 7Zappacosta
- 13RossettiniBooked at 59mins
- 24MorettiBooked at 40mins
- 23Barreca
- 15BenassiSubstituted forBaselliat 81'minutes
- 18ValdifioriSubstituted forLukicat 67'minutes
- 22ObiBooked at 57minsSubstituted forIturbeat 61'minutes
- 14FalqueBooked at 79mins
- 9BelottiBooked at 50mins
- 10Ljajic
Substitutes
- 1Padelli
- 5da Cruz Junior
- 8Baselli
- 11López
- 16Gustafson
- 19Iturbe
- 25Lukic
- 29De Silvestri
- 31Boyé
- 90Cucchietti
- 93Ajeti
Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 20Abate
- 29Paletta
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 89mins
- 96CalabriaSubstituted forVangioniat 87'minutes
- 80Pasalic
- 73LocatelliBooked at 25mins
- 91BertolacciSubstituted forKuckaat 74'minutes
- 8Fernández Saez
- 70Bacca
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forNiangat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ely
- 9Lapadula
- 10Honda
- 11Niang
- 15Gómez
- 17Zapata
- 21Vangioni
- 23Sosa
- 30Storari
- 33Kucka
- 35Plizzari
- 63Cutrone
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 2, Milan 2.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juraj Kucka.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Milan).
Luca Rossettini (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Leonel Vangioni replaces Davide Calabria.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Adem Ljajic (Torino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Falque.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. M'Baye Niang replaces Giacomo Bonaventura.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Daniele Baselli replaces Marco Benassi.
Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura.
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross.
Booking
Iago Falque (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iago Falque (Torino).
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Milan).
Emiliano Moretti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Suso.
Attempt missed. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Juraj Kucka replaces Andrea Bertolacci.
Attempt missed. Juan Iturbe (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Suso (Milan).
Juan Iturbe (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sasa Lukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Sasa Lukic replaces Mirko Valdifiori because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Juan Iturbe (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mirko Valdifiori.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Ignazio Abate.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mirko Valdifiori (Torino) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luca Rossettini (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrea Belotti with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alessio Romagnoli.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Juan Iturbe replaces Joel Obi.
Goal!
Goal! Torino 2, Milan 2. Carlos Bacca (Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Luca Rossettini (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Milan. Gabriel Paletta draws a foul in the penalty area.