Torino 2-2 AC Milan

AC Milan have not lost to Torino in Serie A since November 2001

AC Milan fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to secure a point at Torino and go fifth in the Serie A table.

Andrea Belotti's 14th Italian top-flight goal of the season and Marco Benassi's effort put Torino in command.

Milan's 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Adem Ljajic's penalty to prevent the hosts going 3-0 up.

Andrea Bertolacci reduced the deficit for the visitors - who finished the game with 10 men - before Carlos Bacca's penalty completed the comeback.

Belotti brushed the Milan post in the closing stages after Joe Hart had earlier produced a finger-tip save to deny Suso in what was a thrilling match

Milan, who had Alessio Romagnoli sent off in the 89th minute after a second yellow card, move one point clear of rivals Inter and eight behind leaders Juventus.

Torino, knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Monday's opponents last week, are 15 points off the top.