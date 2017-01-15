Spanish La Liga
Sevilla2Real Madrid1

Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid

Stevan Jovetic
Stevan Jovetic has now scored two goals in a week for Sevilla since joining on loan from Inter Milan

Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten run was brought to an end as ex-Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for title rivals Sevilla.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put the visitors ahead with a penalty after Dani Carvajal had been fouled by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Sergio Ramos' late own goal against his former club levelled the scores.

Substitute Jovetic beat Kaylor Navas from distance to win it.

Navas, who appeared to be out of position, did get a hand on Jovetic's effort but could not stop it from hitting the net.

Real's first defeat since 6 April means their lead at the top of La Liga has been cut to one point, although Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Sevilla move above Barcelona to second in the table.

Seven minutes that changed the title race

All seemed to be going smoothly for Zidane's side as Ronaldo silenced a hostile crowd by slotting his side ahead from the spot.

Karim Benzema had already blazed a close-range chance over the bar yet Ronaldo's goal put Real, chasing a first La Liga title since 2012, in command.

Their downfall started when Ramos, who had upset Sevilla fans three days earlier with his goal celebration in their Copa del Rey last-16 tie, headed into his own net while attempting to clear Pablo Sarabia's set-piece.

Real were rattled and Jovetic's fine strike after Real had lost the ball from a throw-in was celebrated wildly by the home fans in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Zidane's side are still well placed to be crowned champions of Spain for the first time in five years.

Yet this result will fill Barcelona with hope of overtaking their arch-rivals, with just two points separating them as the season approaches its midway point.

Will Sevilla be celebrating in May?

It is 71 years since Sevilla won La Liga but Jorge Sampaoli's side have very real hopes of ending that drought this season.

The Argentine, who masterminded Chile's 2015 Copa America success, has proved a revelation since taking charge last summer.

This was their 12th win in 18 league games under the 56-year-old - and by far the most eye-catching.

Their success has largely been down to a combination of hard work and determination, ingredients which have also earned them a passage into the last 16 of the Champions League and a meeting with Leicester City.

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 3Ferreira Filho
  • 21Martín Pareja
  • 23Rami
  • 18Escudero
  • 8IborraBooked at 31minsSubstituted forSarabiaat 77'minutes
  • 15N'ZonziBooked at 42mins
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forJoveticat 68'minutes
  • 10NasriBooked at 81mins
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 12Ben YedderSubstituted forViettoat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kranevitter
  • 5Lenglet
  • 9Vietto
  • 13Soria Solís
  • 16Jovetic
  • 17Sarabia
  • 24Mercado

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 2Carvajal
  • 19Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forKovacicat 75'minutes
  • 12MarceloBooked at 84mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Mariano
  • 20Asensio
  • 21Morata
  • 23Danilo
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
40,386

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Luciano Vietto replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 2, Real Madrid 1. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vitolo.

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitolo.

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Sevilla).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid. Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1.

Booking

Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mariano (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Luka Modric.

Booking

Samir Nasri (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Samir Nasri (Sevilla).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sevilla. Sergio Escudero tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia replaces Vicente Iborra.

Foul by Samir Nasri (Sevilla).

Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mateo Kovacic replaces Toni Kroos.

Offside, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Vicente Iborra is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Stevan Jovetic replaces Franco Vázquez.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 0, Real Madrid 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Sergio Rico (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franco Vázquez (Sevilla).

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez tries a through ball, but Samir Nasri is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

