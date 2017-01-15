Match ends, Udinese 0, Roma 1.
Udinese 0-1 Roma
Roma kept up the pressure on leaders Juventus with victory at Udinese, Radja Nainggolan's goal earning his side a sixth Serie A win in seven games.
Belgium midfielder Nainggolan scored on the turn after being teed up by Kevin Strootman.
Roma striker Edin Dzeko missed a penalty, firing over the bar when Marco Faraoni had handled.
Francesco Totti, 40, came on as a substitute, meaning he has now played in 25 calendar years for Roma.
Totti made his debut for the Rome club in 1993.
Udinese, who are 11th in the table, had several chances to equalise but Wojciech Szczesny - on loan from Arsenal - saved well from Cyril Thereau and Rodrigo de Paul.
The result leaves second-placed Roma one point behind Juventus, who have two games in hand and are at mid-table Fiorentina later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).
Napoli still in the hunt
Napoli stayed in contention near the top with a 3-1 home win over bottom club Pescara, their fifth win in six league games.
Goals from Lorenzo Tonelli, Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens moved Maurizio Sarri's side on to 41 points, three behind Roma.
Elsewhere, fourth-placed Lazio had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Atalanta.
Ciro Immobile hit the winner from the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had cancelled out Andrea Petagna's opener for the visitors.
Genoa lost a fifth straight game as Marco Borriello hit a brace either side of half-time to help Cagliari win 4-1.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Karnezis
- 37Faraoni
- 5Larangeira
- 30FelipeBooked at 75mins
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 6FofanaBooked at 77mins
- 26KumsSubstituted forde Lima Costaat 74'minutes
- 14JanktoSubstituted forPericaat 52'minutes
- 10de Paul
- 9ZapataSubstituted forHallfredssonat 69'minutes
- 77Théréau
Substitutes
- 4Angella
- 18Perica
- 19Matos Santos
- 22Scuffet
- 23Hallfredsson
- 25Perisan
- 53Nassir Al-Tameemi
- 75Heurtaux
- 95Evangelista Santana de Oliveira
- 96de Lima Costa
- 99Balic
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 3Nunes JesusBooked at 40mins
- 13da Silva Peres
- 6Strootman
- 5Paredes
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 4Nainggolan
- 92El ShaarawySubstituted forTottiat 63'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 10Totti
- 15Vermaelen
- 17Seck
- 18Lobont
- 19Ramses Becker
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 52Frattesi
- 93Tumminello
- Referee:
- Antonio Damato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 0, Roma 1.
Offside, Roma. Emerson tries a through ball, but Radja Nainggolan is caught offside.
Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ewandro (Udinese).
Francesco Totti (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danilo (Udinese).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Cyril Théréau (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cyril Théréau (Udinese) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stipe Perica (Udinese).
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a through ball.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Francesco Totti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.
Foul by Federico Fazio (Roma).
Cyril Théréau (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Seko Fofana (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Seko Fofana (Udinese).
Bruno Peres (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ewandro (Udinese).
Booking
Felipe (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Felipe (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Marco Faraoni (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Samir (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ewandro replaces Sven Kums.
Foul by Francesco Totti (Roma).
Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyril Théréau (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Stipe Perica (Udinese) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Emil Hallfredsson replaces Duván Zapata.
Attempt blocked. Felipe (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stipe Perica.