Udinese 0-1 Roma

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko missed a penalty for Roma

Roma kept up the pressure on leaders Juventus with victory at Udinese, Radja Nainggolan's goal earning his side a sixth Serie A win in seven games.

Belgium midfielder Nainggolan scored on the turn after being teed up by Kevin Strootman.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko missed a penalty, firing over the bar when Marco Faraoni had handled.

Francesco Totti, 40, came on as a substitute, meaning he has now played in 25 calendar years for Roma.

Totti made his debut for the Rome club in 1993.

Udinese, who are 11th in the table, had several chances to equalise but Wojciech Szczesny - on loan from Arsenal - saved well from Cyril Thereau and Rodrigo de Paul.

The result leaves second-placed Roma one point behind Juventus, who have two games in hand and are at mid-table Fiorentina later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

Napoli still in the hunt

Napoli stayed in contention near the top with a 3-1 home win over bottom club Pescara, their fifth win in six league games.

Goals from Lorenzo Tonelli, Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens moved Maurizio Sarri's side on to 41 points, three behind Roma.

Diego Maradona visited Naples to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Napoli's first title win and home fans unfurled a banner in tribute to their former player during the game against Pescara

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Lazio had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Atalanta.

Ciro Immobile hit the winner from the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had cancelled out Andrea Petagna's opener for the visitors.

Genoa lost a fifth straight game as Marco Borriello hit a brace either side of half-time to help Cagliari win 4-1.