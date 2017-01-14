Match ends, Barcelona 5, Las Palmas 0.
Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas
-
Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona cut Real Madrid's La Liga lead to two points by thrashing Las Palmas.
Suarez turned in an Andre Gomes cut-back for the only goal of the first half, but hosts Barca then scored three quick goals after the break.
Lionel Messi tapped in and Suarez then steered a lovely shot into the corner, before Arda Turan made it 4-0.
Aleix Vidal's first goal for the club, placed into the corner from a Paco Alcacer pass, completed the rout.
Messi crisis? What Messi crisis?
Messi's long-term future at the Nou Camp has been the subject of speculation for months, with little sign of progress in negotiations to extend a contract that runs out at the end of next season.
With talks seemingly at a delicate stage, Barcelona sacked an official who appeared to play down the Argentina forward's value to the club.
Pere Gratacos, Barcelona's head of sporting relations, suggested on Friday that it was the club's other big names who make Messi as good as he is.
The controversy did nothing to shake Messi off his stride, though, as he maintained his excellent form.
He went close with a couple of free-kicks, one in each half, while his goal was a classic piece of poaching.
The striker timed his run into the middle perfectly, anticipating that goalkeeper Javi Varas might spill a driven Rafinha cross, and was in the right place to score for the seventh game in a row - his 26th goal of the season.
Enrique's risky selection pays off
Having dropped two points - and very nearly three - in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal last weekend, Barcelona had to win here to remain in touch with leaders Real Madrid.
With Real facing a Sunday trip to Sevilla, who started Saturday above Barca in second place, manager Luis Enrique knew this was the weekend to potentially make up ground.
Yet he took a risk in his team selection, resting Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Neymar to keep them fresh for a congested schedule, which includes two Copa del Rey matches against Real Sociedad in the next fortnight.
Enrique was bitten badly by rotation in September when, with one eye on the Champions League, he made seven changes for a home league game against promoted Alaves and lost it 2-1.
This time, there was no slip-up against a Las Palmas side without an away win in La Liga since the season's opening weekend. Turan, called in at Neymar's expense, justified his inclusion by scoring Barcelona's fourth goal, keeping his cool to steer a loose ball into the net after Suarez had sprinted clear and been denied by Varas.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Vidal
- 14MascheranoBooked at 29mins
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 21André GomesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forRakiticat 62'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forMathieuat 73'minutes
- 12RafinhaBooked at 25mins
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezSubstituted forAlcácerat 68'minutes
- 7Turan
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 8Iniesta
- 11Neymar
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 24Mathieu
Las Palmas
- 13Varas
- 12Macedo
- 5GarcíaSubstituted forArtilesat 34'minutes
- 3Lemos
- 22Oliveira LopesBooked at 41mins
- 8El ZharSubstituted forLivajaat 74'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 4GómezSubstituted forGarcíaat 62'minutes
- 15MesaBooked at 2mins
- 24Domínguez
- 21Viera
- 7BoatengBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 1Lizoain
- 2Simón
- 6Montoro
- 9Livaja
- 11Figueroa Cabrera
- 16Artiles
- 19García
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 81,480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Las Palmas 0.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Livaja (Las Palmas).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Paco Alcácer.
Foul by Aleix Vidal (Barcelona).
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Las Palmas. Mauricio Lemos tries a through ball, but Jonathan Viera is caught offside.
Foul by Arda Turan (Barcelona).
Mateo García (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Roque Mesa (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas).
Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).
Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arda Turan with a through ball.
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Las Palmas 0. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Alcácer.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marko Livaja (Las Palmas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Livaja (Las Palmas).
Attempt saved. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Las Palmas) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Viera with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Marko Livaja replaces Nabil El Zhar.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jeremy Mathieu replaces Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Arda Turan is caught offside.
Offside, Las Palmas. Míchel Macedo tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.
Foul by Arda Turan (Barcelona).
Nabil El Zhar (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Las Palmas).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paco Alcácer replaces Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Mateo García (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan Viera.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Mauricio Lemos.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Offside, Las Palmas. Mauricio Lemos tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.
Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces André Gomes.
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Mateo García replaces Vicente Gómez.