French Ligue 1
Rennes0Paris St G1

Rennes 0-1 Paris St-Germain

Julian Draxler
Julian Draxler has scored twice in his first two matches for Paris St-Germain

Julian Draxler scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes to raise the pressure on the top two.

The Germany forward, signed from Wolfsburg on 3 January, had marked his first game for PSG with a goal in a 7-0 Coupe de France win at Bastia.

In his second match for the club, he bent a shot across Rennes keeper Benoit Costil for a first-half winner.

Unai Emery's side have moved two points behind leaders Nice, and are level on points with second-placed Monaco.

The top two both play on Sunday, with Nice at home to Metz (14:00 GMT) and Monaco away to Marseille (20:00).

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 1Costil
  • 29Danze
  • 4Sitoe
  • 32Gnagnon
  • 24Baal
  • 6FernandesSubstituted forDiakhabyat 60'minutes
  • 26PrcicSubstituted forHenriqueat 85'minutes
  • 21André
  • 10Grosicki
  • 28Gourcuff
  • 14KaluluSubstituted forSaidat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zeffane
  • 11Said
  • 18Henrique
  • 19Cavare
  • 23Hunou
  • 30Gertmonas
  • 31Diakhaby

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 29mins
  • 8MottaBooked at 62mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forDi Maríaat 77'minutes
  • 9CavaniSubstituted forBen Arfaat 70'minutes
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forRabiotat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 11Di María
  • 16Areola
  • 17Maxwell
  • 21Ben Arfa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 25Rabiot
Referee:
Benoit Bastien
Attendance:
29,054

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamParis St G
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Rennes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rennes 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Attempt blocked. Wesley Said (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Wesley Said (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

Attempt blocked. Adama Diakhaby (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoann Gourcuff.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Danze (Rennes).

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Pedro Henrique (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Hatem Ben Arfa is caught offside.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pedro Henrique (Rennes).

Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wesley Said (Rennes).

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludovic Baal (Rennes).

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Pedro Henrique replaces Sanjin Prcic.

Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Yoann Gourcuff (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt missed. Benjamin André (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Lucas Moura.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Moura.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Edinson Cavani.

Attempt saved. Wesley Said (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki.

Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Rennes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sanjin Prcic with a cross.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).

Substitution

Substitution, Rennes. Wesley Said replaces Aldo Kalulu.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).

Mexer (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Romain Danze (Rennes).

Booking

Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) has gone down, but that's a dive.

