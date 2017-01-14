Rennes 0-1 Paris St-Germain

Julian Draxler has scored twice in his first two matches for Paris St-Germain

Julian Draxler scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes to raise the pressure on the top two.

The Germany forward, signed from Wolfsburg on 3 January, had marked his first game for PSG with a goal in a 7-0 Coupe de France win at Bastia.

In his second match for the club, he bent a shot across Rennes keeper Benoit Costil for a first-half winner.

Unai Emery's side have moved two points behind leaders Nice, and are level on points with second-placed Monaco.

The top two both play on Sunday, with Nice at home to Metz (14:00 GMT) and Monaco away to Marseille (20:00).