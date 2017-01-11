Juventus 3-2 Atalanta

Juventus conceded two goals at home for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in February 2016

Holders Juventus rested striker Gonzalo Higuain and were almost made to pay as a late penalty from Miralem Pjanic helped them squeeze past Atalanta and into the Italian Cup quarter-finals.

Atalanta ensured a nervy finish when 18-year-old Emmanuel Latte Lath made it 3-2 but Juve held on.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "I won't accept us taking our foot off the gas.

"This seems to happen to us a lot now, at least once a month."

Juve were comfortable in a first half that saw Paulo Dybala beat Etrit Berisha with a superb first-time strike and then Mario Mandzukic sweep home a second, before Abdoulay Konko narrowed the gap.

Juventus, who have won the Italian Cup for the past two years, will play Milan or Torino in the last eight.