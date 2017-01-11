Juventus 3-2 Atalanta
Holders Juventus rested striker Gonzalo Higuain and were almost made to pay as a late penalty from Miralem Pjanic helped them squeeze past Atalanta and into the Italian Cup quarter-finals.
Atalanta ensured a nervy finish when 18-year-old Emmanuel Latte Lath made it 3-2 but Juve held on.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "I won't accept us taking our foot off the gas.
"This seems to happen to us a lot now, at least once a month."
Juve were comfortable in a first half that saw Paulo Dybala beat Etrit Berisha with a superb first-time strike and then Mario Mandzukic sweep home a second, before Abdoulay Konko narrowed the gap.
Juventus, who have won the Italian Cup for the past two years, will play Milan or Torino in the last eight.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 15Barzagli
- 24Rugani
- 22Asamoah
- 8MarchisioSubstituted forSturaroat 45'minutes
- 11Hernanes
- 28Rincón
- 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 62'minutes
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 6Khedira
- 7Cuadrado
- 9Higuaín
- 19Bonucci
- 20Pjaca
- 27Sturaro
- 32Audero
- 42Del Favero
- 43Semprini
Atalanta
- 1Berisha
- 3ToloiBooked at 64mins
- 13Caldara
- 5Masiello
- 24Conti
- 88GrassiBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLatte Lathat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 11FreulerBooked at 90mins
- 37Spinazzola
- 27KurticSubstituted forKonkoat 45'minutes
- 29Petagna
- 7D'AlessandroSubstituted forGomezat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Migliaccio
- 9Pesic
- 10Gomez
- 25Konko
- 30Bassi
- 57Sportiello
- 77Raimondi
- 94Melegoni
- 97Gatti
- 98Capone
- 99Latte Lath
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17