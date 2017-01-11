Italian Coppa Italia
Juventus3Atalanta2

Juventus 3-2 Atalanta

Mario Mandzukic
Juventus conceded two goals at home for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in February 2016

Holders Juventus rested striker Gonzalo Higuain and were almost made to pay as a late penalty from Miralem Pjanic helped them squeeze past Atalanta and into the Italian Cup quarter-finals.

Atalanta ensured a nervy finish when 18-year-old Emmanuel Latte Lath made it 3-2 but Juve held on.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "I won't accept us taking our foot off the gas.

"This seems to happen to us a lot now, at least once a month."

Juve were comfortable in a first half that saw Paulo Dybala beat Etrit Berisha with a superb first-time strike and then Mario Mandzukic sweep home a second, before Abdoulay Konko narrowed the gap.

Juventus, who have won the Italian Cup for the past two years, will play Milan or Torino in the last eight.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 25Murara Neto
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 15Barzagli
  • 24Rugani
  • 22Asamoah
  • 8MarchisioSubstituted forSturaroat 45'minutes
  • 11Hernanes
  • 28Rincón
  • 21DybalaSubstituted forPjacaat 62'minutes
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBonucciat 82'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 6Khedira
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 9Higuaín
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Pjaca
  • 27Sturaro
  • 32Audero
  • 42Del Favero
  • 43Semprini

Atalanta

  • 1Berisha
  • 3ToloiBooked at 64mins
  • 13Caldara
  • 5Masiello
  • 24Conti
  • 88GrassiBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLatte Lathat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 11FreulerBooked at 90mins
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 27KurticSubstituted forKonkoat 45'minutes
  • 29Petagna
  • 7D'AlessandroSubstituted forGomezat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Migliaccio
  • 9Pesic
  • 10Gomez
  • 25Konko
  • 30Bassi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 77Raimondi
  • 94Melegoni
  • 97Gatti
  • 98Capone
  • 99Latte Lath
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 11th January 2017

  • Fiorentina1Chievo0
    FT
  • Juventus3Atalanta2
    FT
View all Italian Coppa Italia scores

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Pilates is great exercise for your core

Community Pilates

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired