BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Highlights
Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section Football
Ten-man Middlesbrough make it into the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.
MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired