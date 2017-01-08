BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Highlights

Highlights: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Ten-man Middlesbrough make it into the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

MATCH REPORT: Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.

Available to UK users only.

