Andrew Little: Former Rangers player targets Scottish football return

Andrew Little took in Rangers' meeting with St Johnstone earlier this season

Former Rangers forward Andrew Little is targeting a return to Scottish football after relocating to Glasgow.

Northern Ireland international Little was released by Preston North End at the end of last season, having left Ibrox for Deepdale in 2014.

"I'm living in Glasgow and that's where I want to be," Little, 27, told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I've made a life decision more than a football decision. I've spoken to a few clubs in the last couple of weeks."

Former Ibrox youth player Little, who has nine international caps and 117 club appearances, moved south after helping Rangers win successive promotions up to the Scottish Championship.

Little (right) playing for Preston against Hearts in a 2015 friendly

Preston were promoted to England's Championship via the play-offs in Little's first season at North End and loan spells at Blackpool and Accrington Stanley followed but injuries affected his playing chances, with his last appearance coming in January 2016.

"It doesn't feel like it's been that long because I actually have been fit for the majority of that time," explained Little, who can also play at right-back. "Fit [in] training isn't the same as fit [in] games. I need to play games.

"I went into Partick Thistle for about two months [for training] but still had little injuries and never really felt like I was probably ready to play in the Scottish Premiership. Alan Archibald was brilliant with me, a great manager.

"The decision I've made now is to come back here and to probably play part-time.

"There's two part-time clubs in the Scottish Championship and barring two in League One, the rest of the clubs in League One and League Two in Scotland are part-time.

"There's 16 or so games left in the season and I need to play in as many of those as I can to enable me then to look to next season."