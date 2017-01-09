Rangers close to loan deal for Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman

By Richard Wilson

BBC Scotland

Emerson Hyndman at Glasgow Airport
Hyndman at Glasgow Airport on Sunday afternoon

Rangers could complete the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old USA international arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for talks ahead of the move.

A deal is yet to be finalised but he is expected to become the Ibrox club's first January arrival.

Hyndman, who has two caps, spent five years at Fulham before leaving for Bournemouth in the summer on a four-year contract.

He started Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Millwall, having been restricted to just two late substitute appearances in the EFL Cup this season.

Hyndman made 16 Championship appearances for Fulham in the previous campaign.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy in swimming pool

Swimming Lessons (London Borough Tower Hamlets)
Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired