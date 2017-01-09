Rangers close to loan deal for Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman

Hyndman at Glasgow Airport on Sunday afternoon

Rangers could complete the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old USA international arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for talks ahead of the move.

A deal is yet to be finalised but he is expected to become the Ibrox club's first January arrival.

Hyndman, who has two caps, spent five years at Fulham before leaving for Bournemouth in the summer on a four-year contract.

He started Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Millwall, having been restricted to just two late substitute appearances in the EFL Cup this season.

Hyndman made 16 Championship appearances for Fulham in the previous campaign.