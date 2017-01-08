John Terry: Chelsea may appeal against red card in FA Cup win

Media playback is not supported on this device Captain Terry sent off in FA Cup tie

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says the club are considering an appeal against captain John Terry's red card in Sunday's FA Cup win over Peterborough.

With his side already 3-0 up, 36-year-old Terry slid and brought down Posh striker Lee Angol - and referee Kevin Friend decided he was the last man.

"You have to respect the decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation," said Conte.

The Blues' 4-1 third-round win was Terry's first start since October.

The defender, in his 19th season at Stamford Bridge, has played just six minutes since that 2-1 defeat by West Ham in the EFL Cup.

Terry's foul brought a straight red card, but as it was not violent conduct and he has not been dismissed before this season, he faces a one-game ban.

Should any Chelsea appeal not be successful, he will be suspended for their Premier League trip to champions Leicester on 14 January.