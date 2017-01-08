Morecambe fans give boss Jim Bentley £1,000 to pay FA fine

Jim Bentley has been in charge at the Globe Arena since 2011

Morecambe fans have paid £1,000 for the fine and costs imposed on boss Jim Bentley by the Football Association.

The 40-year-old was given the fine and a two-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during their game against Cheltenham on 17 December.

Bentley was not allowed in the dugout for Saturday's win over Notts County, at which the collection was taken.

He was visibly moved and almost lost for words when the money from fans was handed to him following the game.

The club is currently under serious financial pressure and operating under a transfer embargo because the Professional Footballers' Association have helped pay wages.

Brazilian businessman Diego Lemos bought the club in September, but has not been in the country since November.

Two directors resigned last month but following a board meeting, the club released a statement saying they were "united in their resolve to find solutions to the many problems facing Morecambe Football Club as a direct result of Mr Lemos' continuing absence and his failure to deliver promised funding".