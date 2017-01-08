Chesterfield: Boss Danny Wilson and assistant Chris Morgan sacked

Danny Wilson has taken charge of more than 1,000 competitive games in English football

Chesterfield have sacked manager Danny Wilson and assistant Chris Morgan following Saturday's League One 2-0 defeat by Bradford City.

Wilson, 57, took charge on Christmas Eve 2015, but after winning only six of their 26 league games this campaign the club are in the relegation zone.

Saturday's loss, their fourth in the last six games, left the Spireites in the drop zone on goal difference.

Left-back Ritchie Humphreys has been named as caretaker manager.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley boss Wilson has managed in more than 1,000 competitive games and replaced Dean Saunders at the Spireites with the club 18th in League One.

Last term under Wilson, Chesterfield finished in the same position they were in when he took over, but they currently are 22nd in the table.

"We feel that a change to the management team is necessary at this time to give us the best possible chance of securing our League One status," said director and company secretary Ashley Carson.

"We hope to be able to announce a new management team soon."