Jack Ross at ease speaking to Buddies fans as St Mirren struggle

Ross has picked up two league wins since taking on the St Mirren post

St Mirren manager Jack Ross has no regrets about confronting an irate fan following Saturday's 3-0 home loss to Queen of the South.

A 12th defeat in 20 league games leaves the Buddies seven points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Championship.

At full-time, Ross entered the lower reaches of the main stand to exchange words with a supporter.

"It was done in a calm and controlled manner and I would do it again," he told BBC Scotland.

"I felt it was appropriate at the time.

"There are some aspects of the game in Scotland that I've become hugely frustrated with and one of them is this myth that people can say what they want. I don't agree with that and I know other managers feel the same way.

"Fans have every right to express an opinion and every right to be passionate.

"However, sometimes people draw a line and that's not in any way saying I am not able to accept criticism.

"The point was to speak to the gentleman in question and say 'I'll happily have a conversation with a supporter at any time and hear his thoughts'.

"These supporters have been there long before me and they'll be there long after I'm gone. But they must understand my passion for the role as well.

"I know it has probably created a debate but, for me, there was not an awful lot in it."

Queen of the South had not won in the league since September before Saturday

Ross, a former St Mirren player, took over from Alex Rae in early October and concedes the club are in "a very difficult place" but remains optimistic about avoiding relegation.

"Our performance level in the main has been good over the last two or three months and there is a solid argument to say we should have picked up more points," he said.

"However, there have been one or two games in that period where we've looked like a team in the position we are for a reason. Yesterday, was one of those days.

"Of course the situation is serious but we still have a significant number of games left in the season.

"The points difference between us and Ayr didn't change, so when we go back to work on Monday the challenge remains the same, albeit with one game less to go.

"There's a fragility about the players that comes with the way the season has panned out. As the manager it's my responsibility to try to create a different mentality within the group."

Aberdeen midfielder Craig Storie joins the Buddies on loan from Monday and Ross is hopeful of bringing in one or two more new recruits.

"I understood completely the situation I was coming into and where we were budget-wise," he explained. "I knew there would not be any extra funds.

"With [loan players] Tom Walsh and Ryan Hardie leaving, that frees up some money.

"Whether I can bring in any more is subject to me being able to have more turnover of players, that's the stark reality.

"I still have complete faith in getting more out of the players and then you are looking at bringing in the correct ones who can contribute.

"There are good foundations in place at this club and if we can drag ourselves out of this position the potential is huge."