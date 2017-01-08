Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hyndman, Toral, Celtic, Dembele

Rangers have targeted Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman in addition to Arsenal's Jon Toral to bolster their midfield with loan deals until the summer while Aston Villa striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is being lined up for next season. (Sunday Mail)

American Hyndman, 20, will be sent to Rangers for the rest of the season to gain first-team experience. (Sun)

Fit again Matt Crooks is prepared to leave Rangers, temporarily, in order to get games after injuries curtailed his 2016 involvement. (Sunday Herald)

Reported Rangers target Hyndman has been capped up to senior level by USA

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, reports suggest. (90min)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he has been given the freedom to run Celtic as he sees fit by the club's hierarchy. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers turned down the chance to play a friendly match during Celtic's mid-season trip to Dubai. (Sunday Herald)

And the Scottish Premiership leaders could offer a pre-contract to Fenerbahce defender Hasan Ali Kaldirim, who is out of contract in the summer. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Kaldirim was previously linked with Celtic in the summer

Prospective Celtic signing from Krasnodar Kouassi Eboue, 19, wants to be the next Paul Pogba - the midfielder Manchester United signed for £89m in the summer. (Sun)

Major League Soccer and English Championship interest in Celtic forward Kris Commons may affect Hibernian's ability to keep the midfielder at Easter Road beyond his emergency loan deal, which expires this month. (Sunday Mail)

Belgian firm Double Pass, who have previously worked in German football, have been drafted in by the Scottish FA as part of the Project Brave initiative aimed at improving youth football in Scotland. (Sunday Mail)

Meanwhile, SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has backed proposals to expand the World Cup finals from a 32-team to a 48-team tournament but understands why some nations are not in favour. (Sunday Herald)