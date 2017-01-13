Premier League
Everton13:30Man City
Venue: Goodison Park, England

Everton v Manchester City

Everton manager Ronald Koeman
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been a busy man in the January transfer window so far

Line-ups

Everton

  • 1Robles
  • 30Holgate
  • 5Williams
  • 25Funes Mori
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 18Barry
  • 3Baines
  • 8Barkley
  • 11Mirallas
  • 10R Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 2Schneiderlin
  • 6Jagielka
  • 12Lennon
  • 16McCarthy
  • 19E Valencia
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 31Lookman

Man City

  • 1Bravo
  • 3Sagna
  • 30Otamendi
  • 24Stones
  • 22Clichy
  • 5Zabaleta
  • 42Y Touré
  • 21Silva
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 10Agüero

Substitutes

  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Caballero
  • 15Jesús Navas
  • 18Delph
  • 19Sané
  • 72Iheanacho
  • 75García
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg

TEAM NEWS

Everton could give a debut to new signing Morgan Schneiderlin, while Aaron Lennon is back after an injury.

Ademola Lookman may also feature after arriving from Charlton, while Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy will be assessed after returning to training.

Manchester City are again without the banned Fernandinho, while Gabriel Jesus is not eligible to make his debut.

Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are available after recovering from injury, with Fernando the only fitness doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Starter? Support card? Look beyond purely rivalry issues and you'll see a contest bursting with as much interest as 'the other one' on Sunday.

"After Ronald Koeman's statement of frustration following the cup exit to Leicester, Everton have made one with the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin and the promise of others to come.

"Whether hope is renewed enough for Goodison to rock and roll depends on how Koeman's side starts against the team he called '"the best team I ever met' in October.

"High praise for City, who were back to purring at a poor West Ham last weekend.

"Another win here - and then against Tottenham next week - and we might all be cooing like Koeman about them again."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Morgan Schneiderlin: "I'm very pleased because I know the player, I know him as a person and he's really desperate to come to Everton - and that's what we need.

"Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play because that is the best thing for a football player. You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team.

"He's also a fast player, he's a clever player and he's a personality."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on John Stones' return to Goodison Park: "I would like when players come back here to Manchester City - not just Everton - for fans to show respect to players who have played for that club.

"I would like to feel that but I'm not concerned about what Everton decide to do but hopefully they can show respect because I know how John respects the club where he was, that helped him to develop his performance, to go to play in the Premier League.

"But after what happened in the past for other players, you can expect absolutely everything. You can't be surprised."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have already started their shopping in the January sales and I would expect one of their new signings, Morgan Schneiderlin, to go straight into their midfield on Sunday.

Goodison Park will be rocking because it is Manchester City, and because Everton are signing some players. I am not sure the feel-good factor will be enough for them, though.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v UFC star Michael Bisping

  • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game
Everton's Maarten Stekelenburg
His heroics came in October's reverse fixture

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Everton and have won on two of their last three visits to Goodison Park.
  • Three of Everton's last five goals against City in the Premier League have been scored by Romelu Lukaku.
  • City missed two penalties against Everton in October, with both spot kicks conceded by Phil Jagielka and saved by Maarten Stekelenburg.

Everton

  • They have lost just one of their last five league matches, having previously endured a run of one win in 10 games.
  • Everton's only league defeat in their last 13 home matches was against Liverpool on 19 December (W7, D5).
  • Since Romelu Lukaku's debut for Everton in September 2013, only Sergio Aguero (77) and Harry Kane (59) have scored more Premier League goals than the Belgian's tally of 54.
  • Lukaku has scored 11 of Everton's 28 league goals this season, or 39%.

Manchester City

  • Pep Guardiola's side have suffered three league defeats in seven matches, which is as many as they had lost in their previous 24.
  • They have kept just four clean sheets in the league this season - seven fewer than leaders Chelsea.
  • Manchester City are the only team to have had more than 50% ball possession in all 20 of their Premier League fixtures this season.
  • Yaya Toure has been directly involved in six goals in nine previous appearances against Everton in the league: three goals and three assists.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 26%
Probability of home win: 30%Probability of away win: 44%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th January 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2117133052
2Tottenham2113622945
3Arsenal2113532644
4Liverpool2013522544
5Man City2013341942
6Man Utd2011631239
7Everton20866530
8West Brom21858029
9Stoke21768-627
10Burnley218211-826
11Bournemouth217410-725
12West Ham217410-925
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford216510-1323
15Leicester215610-1021
16Middlesbrough21489-520
17Crystal Palace214413-1016
18Hull214413-2516
19Sunderland214314-2015
20Swansea214314-2615
View full Premier League table

