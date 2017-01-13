Everton v Manchester City

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been a busy man in the January transfer window so far

TEAM NEWS

Everton could give a debut to new signing Morgan Schneiderlin, while Aaron Lennon is back after an injury.

Ademola Lookman may also feature after arriving from Charlton, while Maarten Stekelenburg and James McCarthy will be assessed after returning to training.

Manchester City are again without the banned Fernandinho, while Gabriel Jesus is not eligible to make his debut.

Vincent Kompany and Leroy Sane are available after recovering from injury, with Fernando the only fitness doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Starter? Support card? Look beyond purely rivalry issues and you'll see a contest bursting with as much interest as 'the other one' on Sunday.

"After Ronald Koeman's statement of frustration following the cup exit to Leicester, Everton have made one with the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin and the promise of others to come.

"Whether hope is renewed enough for Goodison to rock and roll depends on how Koeman's side starts against the team he called '"the best team I ever met' in October.

"High praise for City, who were back to purring at a poor West Ham last weekend.

"Another win here - and then against Tottenham next week - and we might all be cooing like Koeman about them again."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Morgan Schneiderlin: "I'm very pleased because I know the player, I know him as a person and he's really desperate to come to Everton - and that's what we need.

"Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play because that is the best thing for a football player. You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team.

"He's also a fast player, he's a clever player and he's a personality."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on John Stones' return to Goodison Park: "I would like when players come back here to Manchester City - not just Everton - for fans to show respect to players who have played for that club.

"I would like to feel that but I'm not concerned about what Everton decide to do but hopefully they can show respect because I know how John respects the club where he was, that helped him to develop his performance, to go to play in the Premier League.

"But after what happened in the past for other players, you can expect absolutely everything. You can't be surprised."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have already started their shopping in the January sales and I would expect one of their new signings, Morgan Schneiderlin, to go straight into their midfield on Sunday.

Goodison Park will be rocking because it is Manchester City, and because Everton are signing some players. I am not sure the feel-good factor will be enough for them, though.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Everton and have won on two of their last three visits to Goodison Park.

Three of Everton's last five goals against City in the Premier League have been scored by Romelu Lukaku.

City missed two penalties against Everton in October, with both spot kicks conceded by Phil Jagielka and saved by Maarten Stekelenburg.

Everton

They have lost just one of their last five league matches, having previously endured a run of one win in 10 games.

Everton's only league defeat in their last 13 home matches was against Liverpool on 19 December (W7, D5).

Since Romelu Lukaku's debut for Everton in September 2013, only Sergio Aguero (77) and Harry Kane (59) have scored more Premier League goals than the Belgian's tally of 54.

Lukaku has scored 11 of Everton's 28 league goals this season, or 39%.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side have suffered three league defeats in seven matches, which is as many as they had lost in their previous 24.

They have kept just four clean sheets in the league this season - seven fewer than leaders Chelsea.

Manchester City are the only team to have had more than 50% ball possession in all 20 of their Premier League fixtures this season.

Yaya Toure has been directly involved in six goals in nine previous appearances against Everton in the league: three goals and three assists.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 30% Probability of away win: 44%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.