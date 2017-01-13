Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has seen his side fail to score in their last two matches.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be assessed, having missed the EFL Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Hull because of illness.

Marcos Rojo could also be back, but fellow defender Eric Bailly is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is expected to make his first league appearance since November after an ankle injury.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are back in training and could feature.

Sadio Mane is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "It's unlikely that Jose Mourinho's call for more noise at Old Trafford will go ignored - when Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford an old-fashioned atmosphere is guaranteed.

"The intense rivalry between the two cities, which arguably has its roots in the difficult birth of the Manchester Ship Canal, has been embodied in culture, music and -most tangibly of all - in football for over a century.

"It's a fixture that can become the stuff of folklore. Score a dramatic winner and your name might be consecrated in terrace songs for decades.

"Enter that arch-Scouser and enemy of Anfield, Wayne Rooney. The one-time Croxteth kid stands poised to outscore the revered Knight of the Realm and King of Old Trafford, Bobby Charlton. What better opposition? What better script?

"If Mourinho picks him..."

Twitter: @SteveWilson1967

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on opposite number Jurgen Klopp: "I just think we like to win. Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading.

"Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different. He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am. It is one more big match."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I hear it in your questions, I hear it when I talk to different people, because of our last game (the 1-0 defeat at Southampton) it is like 'Oh my God - and now it is Man United' but give me 11 players and we will be competitive.

"I know how they (players) react to not-that-good performances. It is not about being confident before the game, it is about getting confidence in the game with the right kind of movements, right kind of defending."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United got a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October in a game that was basically a Jose Mourinho masterpiece. His gameplan was to restrict Liverpool to relatively few chances, and it worked.

United will be far more ambitious in attack at Old Trafford, however, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make over the fitness of some of his players.

This is a massive game for both teams and I think it will end up with a point apiece.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v UFC star Michael Bisping

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Liverpool - the Red Devils have won 27 of the previous 49 (D9 L13).

Liverpool have lost 11 of their last 14 Premier League matches at Old Trafford.

They have lost 67 league matches against United, more than at the hands of any other opponent.

The only season in which both top-flight fixtures ended goalless was 1919-20.

Manchester United

United have won their last nine games in all competitions, their best run since an 11-match winning streak in January-February 2009.

They could win seven consecutive league matches for the first time since January to March 2013.

If he plays, Wayne Rooney will become the 21st Premier League player to make 450 Premier League appearances.

Rooney needs one goal to surpass Sir Bobby Charlton's tally of 249 and become the outright top scorer in Manchester United's history.

Liverpool

A win would set a club record of 47 points after 21 matches of a Premier League season, surpassing the 46 from 2008-09.

They have failed to score in consecutive matches for the first time since they went three games without a goal in February 2016.

Liverpool could remain winless in their opening four matches of a calendar year in all competitions for the first time since 1993.

The Reds have kept just three clean sheets away from home in the league this season.

Adam Lallana has been involved in 14 Premier League goals this season (seven goals, seven assists), more than any other English player.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.