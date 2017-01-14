Algeria v Zimbabwe

Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi are key players for Algeria

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Algeria go into their Group B opener as clear favourites to take victory.

With a team that boasts BBC and Caf African player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Yacine Brahimi, the Desert Foxes will pose huge problems for Zimbabwe.

Ranked 103 in the world and 30 in Africa, Zimbabwe are making their first appearance at the finals since 2006.

They will be heavily relying on Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona for goals and inspiration.

MATCH PREVIEW

Zimbabwe upset Algeria 2-1 at the 2004 Cup of Nations in Tunisia in the only previous meeting between the countries during the 60-year history of the tournament.

But Algeria are a much stronger team now, while Zimbabwe are a lot weaker.

Mahrez and Brahimi provide midfield creativity for the Desert Foxes ,while Slimani and El Arabi Hillel Soudani are potent strikers.

There are, however, questions about the Algerian defence - and their sole Nations Cup title was won 27 years ago.

Zimbabwe have endured a troubled run-up to the tournament, with players refusing to attend a farewell gala and missing scheduled flights to the tournament in a dispute over pay.

The Warriors, who have all now arrived in Gabon, will need Musona and Africa-based Khama Billiat, who had a strong season at Mamelodi Sundowns, to play to their potential if they are to get anything out of the tournament.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Algeria coach Georges Leekens: "All the Algerian media and public are talking about is Senegal and Tunisia (the other two teams in Group B), but I am thinking only of Zimbabwe.

"I know they had some pre-tournament problems regarding bonuses, but the Nations Cup history is littered with teams who have defied off-field problems to succeed.

"Zimbabwe travelled to Cameroon this week and drew 1-1 in a warm-up match - that was an impressive result against a country that have been African champions four times.

"I view our game against them as a tough challenge. We need to apply our minds 100% to how we are going to conquer Zimbabwe."

Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa: "We clearly know we are in a tough group that includes the likes of Algeria and Senegal.

"Football is decided on the pitch and if they can put enough effort just like they did against giants Cameroon in the friendly, then we will surprise everyone.

"I'm happy because our opponents will treat us like underdogs, taking the pressure off us and making it easier for a good surprise from the Warriors."