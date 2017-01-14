Africa Cup of Nations - Group B
Tunisia19:00Senegal

Tunisia v Senegal

Senegal's players in training in Gabon
Senegal's players in training in Gabon

    Senegal go into the tournament off the back of a 100% qualifying record and with a squad packed with quality.

    Up front they have Liverpool striker Sadio Mane - Africa's most expensive player - as well as Lazio's Keita Balde. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly will marshal the defence.

    In contrast, Tunisia lack star names - however they have not lost to Senegal in four previous Nations Cup matches.

    But their excellent goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi will need to perform well.

    Tunisia will also look to defender Aymen Abdennour from La Liga's Valencia to be influential and further forward, midfielder Youssef Msakni is a regular scorer who can make an impact.

    Polish coach Henryk Kasperczak hopes a lack of game time at Sunderland will not dilute the threat posed by striker Wahbi Khazri.

    Senegal have much to prove having arrived at the 2012 finals with a strong squad and flopped.

    The Teranga Lions lost all three group games on the first occasion and won only one two years ago to make another timid early exit.

    HEAD-TO-HEADS

    Hosts Tunisia defeated Senegal 1-0 in an ill-tempered 2004 Nations Cup quarter-final during which Jawhar Mnari scored the winner and the losers had a player sent off.

    Three other matches between the countries in the competition have all been drawn - 0-0 in Tunisia (1965), 0-0 in Mali (2002) and 2-2 in Ghana (2008).

