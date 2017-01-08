BBC Sport - FA Cup: Pedro strike puts Chelsea ahead against Peterborough
Pedro strike puts Chelsea ahead
- From the section Football
Pedro finds the top corner of the net to put Chelsea 1-0 up against Peterborough in their FA Cup third-round tie at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT:Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
