BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stunning goals from Saturday's matches
Stunning goals from Saturday's FA Cup matches
- From the section Football
Watch a selection of the best goals from Saturday's FA Cup third-round ties, including strikes from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Derby's Darren Bent.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired