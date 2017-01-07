BBC Sport - FA Cup: Stunning goals from Saturday's matches

Stunning goals from Saturday's FA Cup matches

Watch a selection of the best goals from Saturday's FA Cup third-round ties, including strikes from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Derby's Darren Bent.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.

FA Cup Highlights

Highlights: Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Highlights: Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal

Al-Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Derby

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Highlights: Stoke 0-2 Wolves

Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

FA Cup heartbreak for non-league Stourbridge

Highlights: Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge

Highlights: Everton 1-2 Leicester

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Highlights: Norwich 2-2 Southampton

Highlights: Ipswich 2-2 Lincoln City

Highlights: Birmingham 1-1 Newcastle

Highlights: Hull 2-0 Swansea

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Highlights: Brighton 2-0 MK Dons

Highlights: QPR 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Highlights: Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

Highlights: Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Highlights: Huddersfield 4-0 Port Vale

Highlights: Watford 2-0 Burton

Highlights: Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Highlights: Accrington 2-1 Luton

Highlights: Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Highlights: Bolton 0-0 Crystal Palace

Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Highlights: Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Focus goes behind-the-scenes at Lincoln City

Result has made Man City believers - Guardiola

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Hammers performance not good enough - Bilic

'The magic of the FA Cup' & other cliches

Win your way to the FA Cup Final - Lineker

