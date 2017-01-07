BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United highlights
Highlights: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United
Football
League One Oxford heap more misery on the Championship's bottom club Rotherham by knocking them out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.
MATCH REPORT: Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United
