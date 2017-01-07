BBC Sport - FA Cup: Everton 1-2 Leicester highlights
Highlights: Everton 1-2 Leicester
- From the section Football
Leicester City substitute Ahmed Musa scores twice to transform this FA Cup third-round tie at Everton and inspire The Foxes to a 2-1 victory at Goodison Park.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
