Nathan Ake: Chelsea set to recall defender early from Bournemouth loan

Nathan Ake has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Bournemouth this season

Chelsea are about to recall defender Nathan Ake early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth, Eddie Howe says.

Dutchman Ake, 21, joined the Cherries on loan last June, and has scored three times in 12 games for them this season.

Bournemouth boss Howe said Ake's exit was "not 100% finalised yet".

He told BBC Radio Solent: "It would be a huge blow to us as he's done so well. It is easier said than to done to say we are going to go and recruit a player of a similar stature to Nathan."

Howe added: "I am not sure there are too many out there, hence why Chelsea would recall him. With Simon Francis's suspension and Marc Pugh's injury and now Nathan going back, our defensive resources are certainly stretched."