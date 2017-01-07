Irish Cup: Blues face Institute test in sixth round

From the section

Championship side Institute will take on Linfield at Drumahoe next month

Linfield's reward for beating Glentoran on Saturday is an away game against Institute in the Irish Cup sixth round.

The draw for the games on 4 February also sees holders Glenavon visit Armagh City while Premiership leaders Crusaders host PSNI.

Ballymena United face a tricky test at H&W Welders with Coleraine taking on Tobermore United at the Showgrounds.

Portadown go to Loughgall, Dungannon welcome Dollingstown and Warrenpoint are home against Crewe United.