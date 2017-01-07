BBC Sport - Preston v Arsenal: Calum Robinson goal gives Preston surprise lead
McGeady's wonderful skill tees up Robinson goal
- From the section Football
Great skill from Aidan McGeady in midfield helps to set up Callum Robinson for a simple side-foot finish as Preston take a deserved 1-0 lead at home to Arsenal in the FA Cup 3rd Round.
